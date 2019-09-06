September 6, 2019
Discovering Istanbul’s Libraries
Showcase's Nursena Tuter takes on a bookish journey to discover the reading habits of Istanbul while she visits some of the most famous libraries in the city. She interviews the librarians and learns more about the history of these buildings that house endless amount of knowledge and imagination. She also starts a discussion on what kind of relationship we now have with reading. #Library #Istanbul #Book
