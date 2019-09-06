Brexit Battle: Johnson: I can't see any way but an election

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have been defeated in Parliament this week, but he's not giving up. He says he would rather be 'dead in a ditch' than ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline. And he's challenged the opposition parties to back his call for an early general election. But the divisive nature of the issue hit close to home,, when his younger brother quit the government in protest. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.