September 6, 2019
Somalia Displaced: Recycling plant enables women to earn money
One person's waste is another's treasure. That's the case at a factory in Somalia. The Enviro-green Plastics Recycling Plant is helping more than 180 displaced women make a living. The project pays people who've been displaced by years of war and drought to collect discarded plastics and as Sharon Ogunleye reports, the income is helping them support their families.
