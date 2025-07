The War in Yemen

On Sunday, a Saudi coalition air strike left more than 100 people dead at a Houthi-run prison in Yemen. With the UAE also being accused of attacking the very government the coalition is trying to restore, it’s raising questions on whether the Saudi-led intervention is fracturing. Guests: Dr. Tarek Cherkaoui TRT World Research Centre Manager Kawkab Al-Thaibani Executive Director of Women4Yemen Network