Searching for Answers

Last March, one community in the German capital Berlin, woke up to a senseless crime. Their house of worship, the Koca Sinan mosque, was burned in a deliberate arson attack. Now after more than a year without a proper place to pray, a new mosque is being built. But questions still remain on who was behind the attack, and why the perpetrators haven't been caught. Yunus Paksoy has this report from Berlin.