September 6, 2019
Samsung launches Galaxy Fold in South Korea | Money Talks
Samsung's much anticipated Galaxy Fold phone has sold out in South Korea within hours of going on sale. The phone was originally due to launch in April but was delayed due to screen defects. The handset will go on sale in the UK, France and Germany in less than two weeks, with a US release still being planned. Joseph Kim told us the latest from Seoul.
