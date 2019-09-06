Hurricane Dorian: Storm has been downgraded to Category 1

At least 30 people have been killed in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian slammed into its northern Islands on Sunday. Recovery efforts are under way, as residents desperately search for loved ones. The authorities in the Bahamas warn that the death toll will be "staggering". Dorian has moved to the Carolinas on the US east coast, where flooding, strong winds and torrential rain have caused hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.