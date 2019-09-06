September 6, 2019
Istanbul video game convention attracts 150,000 visitors | Money Talks
More than 150,000 gaming enthusiasts are in Istanbul for this year's GameX. The convention brings together gamers, streamers and developers from Turkey and abroad. The local industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, and as Sibel Karkus reports, it has caught the eye of foreign investors. #Gamex #Streaming #GamingConsoles
