Amazon Fires: Seven countries sign forest pact in Colombia
Seven South American countries have signed a pact aimed at protecting the Amazon rain forest. International delegations met in Colombia for a one-day summit. Scientists have warned that fires in the Amazon rainforest will become more severe and more frequent unless action is taken. Fires continue to burn in Brazil and have doubled so far this year since 2018. But, as Sally Ayhan reports, President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend the talks. #AmazonFires #JairBolsonaro #AmazonFiresPact
September 7, 2019
