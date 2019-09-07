September 7, 2019
Japan-South Korea Relations: Japanese shoppers shrug off diplomatic dispute
Unresolved historical grievances have long strained the relationship between South Korea and Japan. But a South Korean Supreme Court ruling has escalated those tensions into a full-fledged diplomatic and trade row. Rahul Radhakrishnan looks at the impact the dispute is having on a neighbourhood, where the two cultures come together. #SouthKorea #Japan #TradeWars
