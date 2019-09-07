September 7, 2019
India Moon Mission: Mission control loses contact with spacecraft
Indian scientists say they have lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2 moon probe, moments before it was expected to touch down on the lunar surface. The highly-anticipated mission would have seen India join the US, Russia, and China in the rare achievement of landing a rover on the moon. Kevin Kusmez has the story. #Chandrayaan2 #IndiaMoon #LunarMission
