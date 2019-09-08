Turkey’s ‘Maldives,’ Lake Salda, is now under protection

Turkey creates a 295-sq km protection zone around Lake Salda, which is one of Turkey’s rare natural wonders. Known as “The Maldives of Turkey,” it is one of the 5 cleanest lakes in the world. It’s so precious that even Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdogan made an official visit to the lake in order to bring awareness to the conservation efforts.