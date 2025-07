US Open: Canada's Andreescu beats Serena to win title

In sports news, it's been an unforgettable weekend for a teenager from Canada. Bianca Andreescu has become the 2019 US Open Women's Champion - after upsetting Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old, who was ranked just 152 in the world earlier this year, now has her first ever grand slam title. Kerryn Stapp has those details. #USOpen #SerenaWilliams #BiancaAndreescu