The War in Syria: Fears in Idlib after fall of Khan Shaykhun

After years of being attacked by Bashar al Assad's forces, millions of Syrians in Idlib had hoped agreements declaring the province a demilitarised zone would hold. But since April, a regime campaign to take the last rebel stronghold has dashed those hopes. Sarah Balter reports. #Idlib #SyrianWar2019 #SyriaRussia