Parents’ Demonstraiton: Kurdish families stage sit-in against PKK

Kurdish families who say their sons and daughters were abducted by the PKK terror group have been protesting in front of the provincial office of the HDP political party in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir. They accuse the HDP of helping to the terror group in its recruitment. Omer Kablan has the details. #HDPProtest #KurdishFamilies #TurkeyKurds