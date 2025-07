Hezbollah’s New Phase with Israel

Tensions came to a head when Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah traded fire across the Lebanese border. And over a few days last month Israeli air strikes also targeted Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq. Now there are fears these confrontations could provoke war. But it seems Israel’s target may not be Hezbollah but Iran itself. Hyder Abbasi reports. #Hezbollah #Israel #Lebanon