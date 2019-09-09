September 9, 2019
Anti-Beijing protests take toll on HK economy | Money Talks
Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters are as angry as ever, despite the government's decision to pull the legislation that started it all. Other countries are now being asked to pick a side in what demonstrators have described as a battle for the future of Asia's pre-eminent financial hub. Paolo Montecillo has more. #CarrieLam #Beijing #HongKong
