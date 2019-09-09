Law passed to block 'No-Deal' Brexit | Money Talks

In the United Kingdom, it's now become law that Britain must make a deal with Brussels before it can leave the European Union. That's after a bill designed to block a 'no-deal' Brexit was given the final approval by the Queen. The legislation is another blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly promised to deliver Brexit on October 31 - with or without a deal. For more on this story, we spoke to Rajneesh Narula from London. He's a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading Henley Business School. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #EuropeanUnion