September 9, 2019
Metro system to relieve Thailand of its traffic | Money Talks
Traffic congestion in Bangkok is so bad, it's slowing down the economy. The Thai government says the delays faced by commuters erode productivity by 350 million dollars each year. Now the government wants to build more metro trains to clear up the roads, with the help of Turkish companies. Mobin Nasir has more from Bangkok. #MetroSystem #Thailand #Traffic
