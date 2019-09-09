Tehran installs new centrifuges in breach of nuclear deal | Money Talks

Iran is ramping up its nuclear capabilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency says Tehran is preparing to use more advanced centrifuges, in another breach of an international nuclear deal. In 2015 major powers including the US, Germany and Russia agreed to the landmark agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But since last year, the deal's been crumbling. For more on this, Sina Toossi joined us from Washington DC. He's a Research Associate at the National Iranian American Council. #NuclearPower #Centrifuges #IAEA