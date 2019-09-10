US Migration: Thousands of migrants wait for official status

As thousands of Central Americans currently in Mexico wait for a final response on their migration status,, their livelihoods depend on the results of negotiations between the United States and Mexico. Those talks - aimed at stemming the flow of migrants into the US - are due to close later on Tuesday. Valeria Leon reports now from Mexico City where many migrants are hoping to come out from months of legal limbo. #migration #migrants #CentralAmericans