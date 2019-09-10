September 10, 2019
Thailand Congestion: Metro system to relieve Thailand of its traffic
In Thailand, traffic congestion in Bangkok is so bad, it's slowing down the economy. The government says commuter delays cost 350 million dollars a year. Now it wants to build more metro trains to clear up the roads with the help of a Turkish company. Mobin Nasir has more from Bangkok. #congestion #ThailandCongestion #ThailandTraffic
