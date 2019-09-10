Hurricane Dorian: Evacuations are continuing in the Bahamas

Evacuations are continuing in the Bahamas, the country hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian. Cruise ships, private planes and helicopters are being used to help those still trapped on Abaco Island and Grand Bahama. At least 45 people have been killed and that number is expected to rise. Sally Ayhan, has this report. #Dorian #hurricane #Bahamas