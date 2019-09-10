September 10, 2019
Brexit Battle: UK parliament rejects PM's snap election motion
British MPs have for a second time rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal for a snap election. The motion failed to get the two-thirds majority needed to pass the House of Commons. The UK Parliament has now been suspended for five weeks, after a long, chaotic session which ended at 2 AM. Natasha Hussain reports. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #snapelection
