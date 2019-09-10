WORLD
1 MIN READ
Toronto Film Festival 2019
Oscar season is now underway, with the Venice Film Festival drawing to a close and the Toronto Film Festival kicks into high gear. The 44th edition of the event is -once again- fueled by star-power. Bringing both high drama and genre movie fare under one roof. This year's lineup includes a slew of films based on real people including Rene Zellweger's Judy Garland biopic 'Judy', 'Harriet'; the life story of African-American activist Harriet Tubman. And 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood' starring Tom Hanks as children's TV host Mr. Rogers. Tomris Laffly, Film Critic 00:38 #TorontoFilmFestival #Cinema #TomHanks
Toronto Film Festival 2019
September 10, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us