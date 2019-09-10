WORLD
NUCLEAR FUSION: Source of limitless energy?
The possibilities could be limitless. Boundless energy. No harmful by-products. Could Nuclear Fusion be the Holy Grail of the energy crisis? On the line from France - Bernard Bigot, Director General of ITER - an international mega project working on nuclear fusion; and in New Jersey, Steven Cowley, a Professor at Princeton's Physics Laboratory; here in the studio we have Colin Walters, Director at the UK Atomic Energy Authority; and Mark Wenman, a lecturer in nuclear materials at Imperial College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
