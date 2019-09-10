Has Brexit backfired on Boris Johnson?

The UK suspends parliament as British MPs reject yet another proposal for snap elections. The government hoped that would’ve given Prime Minster Boris Johnson a mandate to drive a hard bargain in Brussels, as the deadline to leave the EU still looms. So, has Johnson’s promise to deliver Brexit backfired? #Brexit #BrexitDeal #BorisJohnson Guests: Claire Fox MEP for the Brexit Party Dominic Walsh Policy Analyst at Open Europe Peter Wilding Former Adviser to PM David Cameron Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe