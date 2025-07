The Art of Sudarshan Shetty

Mechanized sculptures, intricate video installations, cryptic storytelling. Conceptual artist Sudarshan Shetty tackles the transformations humanity's been going through since the dawn of time. Getting his inspiration from his native India, Shetty always puts the concepts of matter and memory at the centre of his works. Sudarshan Shetty, Artist