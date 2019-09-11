The Aral Sea: Uzbeks try to keep Aral Sea alive with tourism

The fate of the Aral Sea is one of the most dramatic examples of what over exploitation and mismanagement can do to natural resources. Located in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the sea has dried up and its fish stocks and the communities that depended on them have collapsed. Sena Saylan visited one community that's trying to find another way to survive. #Uzbeks, #AralSea, #CentralAsia