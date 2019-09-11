Honor Killing: Israa Gharib killing sparks Palestine protests

Last month's death of a 21 year-old woman in Palestine continues to cause controversy. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said Isra Gharib's killing is a public issue that demands new laws to protect women. He's hinted her death might be an "honor killing." While public pressure to address the issue mounts, it's not certain anything will change. Sarah Balter reports. #HonorKillings, #Palestine, #IsraaGharib