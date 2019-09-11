September 11, 2019
The Trump Presidency: US ambassador to UN, Kelly Craft under pressure
The new American Ambassador to the United Nations takes up her post on Thursday. Kelly Craft previously served as Ambassador to Canada, and takes over from Nikki Halley, but she's entering the world's leading diplomatic forum with the US becoming increasingly estranged on the international stage. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports. #Trump, #UN, #KellyCraft
