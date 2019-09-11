BIZTECH
California Senate passes rules for freelancers | Money Talks
Lawmakers in California have overwhelmingly approved landmark legislation that would reshape the gig economy created by ride-hailing firms and food delivery apps. It would give thousands of workers in America's most populous state regular salaries and access to employee benefits. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, several Silicon Valley giants have promised to fight what they say is a threat to the industry. For more, we spoke to Shawn DuBravac in Washington. He's president and CEO of the technology consultancy, the Avrio Institute. #Lyft #Uber #WorkerBenefits
September 11, 2019
