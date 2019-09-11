BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Apple takes on Netflix with aggressive pricing | Money Talks
Apple thinks it's gone all-out with its latest product launch but is it simply playing catch-up? The tech giant's unveiled its latest iPhones and watches, as well as brand new gaming and movie platforms.. And after years of premium prices, Apple appears to be ready to compromise.. as both the smartphone and streaming industries get increasingly crowded. Sibel Karkus has more. We were joined by Shawn Dubravac in Washington DC. He's the President and CEO of the Avrio Institute. #Streaming #Subscribers #Netflix
Apple takes on Netflix with aggressive pricing | Money Talks
September 11, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us