Apple takes on Netflix with aggressive pricing | Money Talks

Apple thinks it's gone all-out with its latest product launch but is it simply playing catch-up? The tech giant's unveiled its latest iPhones and watches, as well as brand new gaming and movie platforms.. And after years of premium prices, Apple appears to be ready to compromise.. as both the smartphone and streaming industries get increasingly crowded. Sibel Karkus has more. We were joined by Shawn Dubravac in Washington DC. He's the President and CEO of the Avrio Institute. #Streaming #Subscribers #Netflix