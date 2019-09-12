Bulletproof Backpacks: Parents consider safety gear as schools reopen

As children head back to school in the US, some parents are reconsidering safety and security. With a number of recent school shootings, bulletproof backpacks are in high demand. But as Sally Ayhan reports, critics say the high cost of the backpacks is allowing companies to profit from fear. #GunControl, #SchoolShootingsinUS, #BulletproofBackpacks