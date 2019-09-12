John Bolton Bombs Out

Trump ousts his national security advisor John Bolton, who was apparently at odds with the president from the start. His departure has brought praise from Iran's president who say it's a chance for the US to 'push warmongers aside'. But does Bolton's removal say more about how Trump views the world or runs his office? And how will his departure impact US foreign policy? #JohnBolton #Trump #NationalSecurity Guests: John Feehery Former Press Secretary to US House Speaker Dennis Hastert James Carafano National Security and Foreign Policy Expert at Heritage Foundation Scott Huffman Democratic Candidate for US Congress