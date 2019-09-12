WORLD
1 MIN READ
BURNING ISSUE – The fires in the Amazon dominated world headlines for weeks
This story went ablaze in August; the month that’s commonly known as ‘silly season’ among journalists because a scarcity of stories means otherwise trivial news makes it into the headlines. For Brazilian supporters of Bolsonaro, that’s the only way to explain how high profile the story became – they say fires in the Amazon are routine at this time of year and the numbers for 2019 aren’t extraordinary. But environmentalists look to Bolsonaro’s political record and see the beginnings of a disturbing trend that could result in the forest being wiped out.
BURNING ISSUE – The fires in the Amazon dominated world headlines for weeks
September 12, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us