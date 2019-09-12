BIZTECH
European Central Bank cuts rates to record low | Money Talks
The stock markets love it, but Donald Trump hates it. The European Central Bank has announced a fresh package of stimulus measures to spur growth in the 17 countries sharing the euro. The bloc is barely growing, as US-China trade tensions and the threat of a hard Brexit grow. As Paolo Montecillo reports, authorities have promised to do whatever it takes to meet those challenges. For more, we spoke to Peter Vanden Houte, Eurozone chief economist at ING. He joined us from Brussels. #MarioDraghi #StimulusPackage #Brexit
September 12, 2019
