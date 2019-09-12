China's Belt and Road Initiative discussed at HK summit | Money Talks

With fresh trade talks between Washington and Beijing looming, investors in China have been fretting about warning signs over the economy. Data has shown problems in Chinese factories, and more stimulus is expected from the government. One area that's been advancing though is the Belt and Road Initiative, which was under discussion at a summit in Hong Kong this week. Joel Flynn has more. #China #BeltandRoadInitiative #HongKongSummit