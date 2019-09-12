Nigerian streaming site aims for international audience | Money Talks

For decades, Nigeria's film industry has made movies to be sold on the street. But all that's changed in the last few years with the launch of Iroko TV - a company dubbed the Netflix of Africa. It has Nigerian and Ghanaian movies on its platform, but it's looking to produce films - and win over customers in other countries as well. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #Nigeria #Nollywood #IrokoTV