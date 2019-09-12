September 12, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hurricane Dorian: Estimated 2,500 people still missing in Bahamas
1,300 people are still missing after Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas more than a week ago. Officials say many people evacuated from the islands have not been accounted for, but the death toll is still expected to 'significantly rise'. Aid groups continue to rescue stranded residents and thousands of people have been left without food and shelter.
Hurricane Dorian: Estimated 2,500 people still missing in Bahamas
Explore