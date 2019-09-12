WORLD
Brexit Battle: UK PM Boris Johnson denies lying to the Queen
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to the Queen when he asked her approval to suspend parliament he was responding to a ruling by a court in Scotland which said he took the decision to stifle parliamentary scrutiny of his Brexit policy. The government has also been defending its preparations for a possible No Deal exit, after it was forced to publish a document which predicts widespread disruption.
September 12, 2019
