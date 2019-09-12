September 12, 2019
WORLD
Global Vaccination Summit: WHO to increase efforts to raise awareness
Measles is on the rise in Europe because people don't trust vaccines. That's according to the president of the European Commission. Jean-Claude Juncker was speaking at the Global Vaccination Summit in Brussels. The one-day event aims to to step up action to increase confidence in vaccines and galvanize a global response.
