Remembering Robert Frank
He's been described as the man who changed the way the world looks at America. And he is sometimes even referred to as the 'Manet of the new photography'. Using an expressive and visually raw technique, Swiss-American photographer Robert Frank pioneered the art of capturing singular, unexpected moments and helped free photography from the confines of clean lighting and linear composition. He passed away this week at the age of 94. Jonathan Day, Associate Professor of Transmedia Arts at Birmingham City University & Author of Postcards from the Road: Robert Frank's 'The Americans' 00:53 #RobertFrank #JonathanDay #Photography
September 13, 2019
