Tunisian teen author Amir Fehri speaks to The Newsmakers

Fifteen-year-old Tunisian author Amir Fehri has written four books in French that have won 25 literary awards in just two years. French President Emmanuel Macron appointed him as Ambassador of Francophonie to the United States in 2018. The Newsmakers spoke to Fehri about his advocacy and political freedom in post-revolution Tunisia #Tunisia #France #Advocacy