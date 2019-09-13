September 13, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are the protests signaling that families are no longer afraid of the PKK?
Many families in Turkey’s southeast are demanding their children be returned from the PKK. We discuss what impact the protests could have on the terror group. Guests: Yusuf Alabarda Retired Turkish Army Colonel Hasan Unal Chair of the Political Science and International Relations Department at Maltepe University
