Robert Mugabe Funeral: Former leader to be buried in 'around 30 days'

Zimbabwe is set to hold a state funeral for its founder and longtime ruler Robert Mugabe at a national sports stadium in Harare. Foreign dignitaries from the continent and close allies are expected to attend. The 95-year-old died last week in Singapore. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. #RobertMugabe #Zimbabwe #MugabeFuneral