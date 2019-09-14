Japan Baby Boom: City's policies turn around population decline

Japan is facing a growing demographic crisis. Its population is shrinking, and ageing so rapidly that one in five people are now 70 or older. The economy is slowing down as the number of pensioners rise and the working-age population falls, which means there are also fewer taxpayers. Mayu Yoshida reports went to a city in the east that's bucking the population trend. #Japan #PopulationDecline #JapanDemographics