Donald Trump confirms Hamza bin Laden is dead

Donald Trump confirms the killing of Hamza Bin Laden, the son Osama bin Laden who is the founder of Al Qaeda, and heir to the leadership of the terror group. Hamza Bin Laden was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, in which the US is reported to have played a role. It’s not immediately clear when he was killed, with some reports suggesting it may have been any time over the past two years, but it’s taken time to confirm the death. After US Special Forces killed his father in 2011, Ayman al Zawahiri assumed the leadership of the terror group, but Hamza is believed to have been groomed to take over from him and lead a resurgence of Al Qaeda. As recently as February, the US government had offered one million dollars for information leading to his capture.