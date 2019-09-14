WORLD
1 MIN READ
Donald Trump confirms Hamza bin Laden is dead
Donald Trump confirms the killing of Hamza Bin Laden, the son Osama bin Laden who is the founder of Al Qaeda, and heir to the leadership of the terror group. Hamza Bin Laden was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, in which the US is reported to have played a role. It’s not immediately clear when he was killed, with some reports suggesting it may have been any time over the past two years, but it’s taken time to confirm the death. After US Special Forces killed his father in 2011, Ayman al Zawahiri assumed the leadership of the terror group, but Hamza is believed to have been groomed to take over from him and lead a resurgence of Al Qaeda. As recently as February, the US government had offered one million dollars for information leading to his capture.
Donald Trump confirms Hamza bin Laden is dead
September 14, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us