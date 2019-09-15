Tunisia Presidential Election: No clear front runner in upcoming polls

Sunday is a big day for Tunisians as the country heads to the polls to elect a new president. The vote was brought forward from November following the death of Beji Caid Essebsi. 26 candidates are running, but, as Aksel Zaimovic reports, it's unlikely anyone will get the majority needed to win. #Tunisia #TunisiaPresidentialElection