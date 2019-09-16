September 16, 2019
Hong Kong Protests: Police fire blue-dyed water and tear gas
Police in Hong Kong have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of anti-Beijing protesters on Sunday. Protesters had been marching through the city when police fired water with blue dye at them. Earlier, they demonstrated outside the British Consulate calling on the UK to pressure China. Angela Murphy has more. #HongKongProtest, #China, #HongKong
